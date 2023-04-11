St Helens' Morgan Knowles discovers punishment for 'dangerous' tackle in the Good Friday Derby against Wigan Warriors

The loose forward was charged with a Grade D dangerous contact, with his punishment determined by an independent tribunal.

Knowles’ controversial hip-drop tackle saw Wigan’s Cooper suffer a knee injury, which is set to keep him out of action for up to 12 months.

The official reasoning for the charge stated: “Defender uses any part of their body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player in a way that involves an unacceptable risk of injury to that player.”

Huddersfield Giants’ Jermaine McGillvary took to social media to criticise the technique, writing: “Honestly these tackles need to be outlawed….absolutely disgraceful.

"I know the feeling too well having been on the end of one last season which left me out for more than six months.”

