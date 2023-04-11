News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
1 hour ago Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim
2 hours ago UK weather: Met Office issues update as ‘60mph winds’ expected
2 hours ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
3 hours ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
4 hours ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK

St Helens' Morgan Knowles discovers punishment for 'dangerous' tackle in the Good Friday Derby against Wigan Warriors

Morgan Knowles has been handed a five-match ban and fined £500 for his tackle on Mike Cooper in the Good Friday Derby between Wigan Warriors and St Helens.

By Amos Wynn
Published 11th Apr 2023, 19:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 19:35 BST

The loose forward was charged with a Grade D dangerous contact, with his punishment determined by an independent tribunal.

Knowles’ controversial hip-drop tackle saw Wigan’s Cooper suffer a knee injury, which is set to keep him out of action for up to 12 months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The official reasoning for the charge stated: “Defender uses any part of their body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player in a way that involves an unacceptable risk of injury to that player.”

Most Popular

Huddersfield Giants’ Jermaine McGillvary took to social media to criticise the technique, writing: “Honestly these tackles need to be outlawed….absolutely disgraceful.

"I know the feeling too well having been on the end of one last season which left me out for more than six months.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Morgan KnowlesMorgan Knowles
Morgan Knowles
St HelensDefenderWiganHuddersfield Giants