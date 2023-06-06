News you can trust since 1853
St Helens V Wigan Warriors: Here are some of the players who have represented both clubs- in pictures

Wigan Warriors take on St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday evening (K.O. 8pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

The rivalry between the two is one of the biggest in the whole of rugby league.

Throughout the years, a number of individuals have experienced life in both camps.

Here are some of the players who have represented the two clubs:

Joe Greenwood started his career with St Helens, and played for the club between 2012 and 2017, before making a move to the NRL.

1. Joe Greenwood (St Helens: 2012-2017)

Joe Greenwood started his career with St Helens, and played for the club between 2012 and 2017, before making a move to the NRL. Photo: Chris Mangnall/SWpix.com

After an 18 month stint with Gold Coast Titans, the second-rower joined the Warriors, and was part of the 2018 Grand Final win. He departed the club permanently ahead of the 2021 season, and now plays for Huddersfield Giants.

2. Joe Greenwood (Wigan Warriors: 2018-2020)

After an 18 month stint with Gold Coast Titans, the second-rower joined the Warriors, and was part of the 2018 Grand Final win. He departed the club permanently ahead of the 2021 season, and now plays for Huddersfield Giants. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Matty Smith began his career with Saints, and was part of the 2010 Grand Final loss to the Warriors.

3. Matty Smith (St Helens: 2006-2010/2017-2018)

Matty Smith began his career with Saints, and was part of the 2010 Grand Final loss to the Warriors. Photo: Chris Mangnall / SWPix

After a stint with Salford, he joined Wigan in 2012. During his time at the DW Stadium he won the Challenge Cup and two Super League Grand Finals, before rejoining St Helens in 2017.

4. Matty Smith (Wigan Warriors: 2012-2016)

After a stint with Salford, he joined Wigan in 2012. During his time at the DW Stadium he won the Challenge Cup and two Super League Grand Finals, before rejoining St Helens in 2017. Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

