The Warriors were 14-6 to the good at half-time thanks to double from Bevan French in the first half, with Robbie Mulhern crossing for the Leopards. A try from Sam Walters at the death sealed Wigan’s spot at Old Trafford. There were a number of impressive displays in the win, so let’s get into the stats, shall we? Wigan Today has taken a deep dive into the numbers…
1. Jai Field
The Australian speedster is a nominee for this year's Man of Steel award – and it isn't difficult to see why. He scooped Sky Sports' Player of the Match Award in the win over Leigh after registering 131 metres from 14 carries, as well as claiming an assist. Let's not forget to mention *that* try-saving tackle on Owen Trout, too. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Jake Wardle
Wardle was his usual self against Leigh, proving to be a constant threat on the edge, whilst being solid in defence. The England international racked up 115 metres from 12 carries, whilst making 14 tackles. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
3. Bevan French
What more can we say about French that hasn't already been said a thousand times? The bloke is a cheat code. The Australian playmaker bagged a brace, whilst providing the assist for Sam Walters' try. French had plenty of involvement on both sides of the ball, having made 16 carries and 23 tackles. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Kaide Ellis
The Australian is so, so important to everything Wigan do in attack and defence. Ellis made a staggering 50 tackles against Leigh, including 10 from marker position, whilst making 92 metres from 18 carries. Photo: Bernard Platt