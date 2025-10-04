The Warriors were 14-6 to the good at half-time thanks to double from Bevan French in the first half, with Robbie Mulhern crossing for the Leopards. A try from Sam Walters at the death sealed Wigan’s spot at Old Trafford. There were a number of impressive displays in the win, so let’s get into the stats, shall we? Wigan Today has taken a deep dive into the numbers…