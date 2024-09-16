Super League disciplinary as Hull KR suffer hammer blow ahead of play-offs, six players in total charged

Hull KR have been hit with the biggest blow, with a star man receiving a two-match ban with just one game left of the regular campaign before the play-offs.
1. Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)
A huge blow for the Robins, with their captain copping a two-match ban following his sin-bin against Leigh Leopards. The loose forward has been hit with a higher end Grade C Head Contact charge Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. Niall Evalds (Hull KR)
The Hull KR full-back has been fined £250 for Grade B Head Contact Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
3. Arthur Romano (Catalans Dragons)
In a blow to Steve McNamara's side ahead of their final play-off push, the centre has received a one-match ban for Grade B Head Contact Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
4. Jack Billington (Huddersfield Giants)
The young forward has been hit with Grade B Head Contact, carrying a £250 fine Photo: John Rushworth/SWpix.com
