Super League disciplinary as Hull KR suffer hammer blow ahead of play-offs, six players in total charged

By Josh McAllister
Published 16th Sep 2024, 14:42 GMT
Six players have been charged by the Match Review Panel following the latest round of Super League action, resulting in two suspensions.

Hull KR have been hit with the biggest blow, with a star man receiving a two-match ban with just one game left of the regular campaign before the play-offs.

No Wigan Warriors or Leeds Rhinos players have been charged following Friday’s clash at the Brick Community Stadium.

A huge blow for the Robins, with their captain copping a two-match ban following his sin-bin against Leigh Leopards. The loose forward has been hit with a higher end Grade C Head Contact charge

1. Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)

A huge blow for the Robins, with their captain copping a two-match ban following his sin-bin against Leigh Leopards. The loose forward has been hit with a higher end Grade C Head Contact charge

The Hull KR full-back has been fined £250 for Grade B Head Contact

2. Niall Evalds (Hull KR)

The Hull KR full-back has been fined £250 for Grade B Head Contact

In a blow to Steve McNamara's side ahead of their final play-off push, the centre has received a one-match ban for Grade B Head Contact

3. Arthur Romano (Catalans Dragons)

In a blow to Steve McNamara's side ahead of their final play-off push, the centre has received a one-match ban for Grade B Head Contact

The young forward has been hit with Grade B Head Contact, carrying a £250 fine

4. Jack Billington (Huddersfield Giants)

The young forward has been hit with Grade B Head Contact, carrying a £250 fine

