Super League disciplinary: The latest match review panel sanctions from Round 20
May was sin-binned during Hull KR’s win at Salford last Thursday for dissent. He has now been handed a Grade D charge from the Rugby Football League’s match review panel for ‘questioning the integrity of a match official’, resulting in 12 penalty points, taking him to 13 on his record, with May landing a two-match ban.
May will miss Saturday’s game against Castleford Tigers and their top-of-the-table clash with Wigan Warriors next week.
May’s teammate, Michael McIlorum, was handed a Grade A charge for head contact, receiving one penalty point, taking his tally to 3.5 for the year.
Meanwhile, Huddersfield Giants halfback Matt Frawley and Leeds Rhinos star Brodie Croft have both received Grade B charges and three penalty points. Frawley has been charged with head contact, whilst Croft has been charged for the trip that resulted in him being sin-binned.
Warrington Wolves debutant Ryan Matterson has been dealt a Grade B charge for late contact on the passer in their defeat to Leigh Leopards, resulting in three penalty points. Leigh’s Tesi Niu received one penalty point after a Grade A charge of late contact on the passer.
Match Review Panel sanctions following Round 20 of Super League
Tyrone May (Hull KR) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade D Questioning the Integrity of a Match Official – 2 match suspension – Penalty Points: 12 – Total Penalty Points: 13
Michael McIlorum (Hull KR) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade A Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 3.5
Matt Frawley (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3
Brodie Croft (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade B Trip – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3
Ryan Matterson (Warrington Wolves) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade B Late contact on passer – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3
Tesi Niu (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade A Late contact passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.