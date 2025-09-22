Seth Nikotemo applauds the Wakefield Trinity fansplaceholder image
Seth Nikotemo applauds the Wakefield Trinity fans

Super League disciplinary: The match review panel sanctions from final round of regular season

By Drew Darbyshire
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 23:24 BST
The Rugby Football League’s match review has issued seven charges to six players following the final round of the regular season.

Players from five clubs were affected, with one player being handed penalty points for two separate offences. Penalty points remain on a player’s record for 12 months, but are halved after a punishment, including a fine, has been served. Suspensions begin once a player reaches the six-point threshold. Players and clubs have until noon on Tuesday (September 23) to challenge the panel’s verdict, with any appeals to be held on Tuesday afternoon/evening. Here are all the latest sanctions from the match review panel following the final round of Super League action…

Grade A dangerous contact: 1 penalty point, total penalty points 1 - no further action.

1. Seth Nikotemo (Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity)

Grade A dangerous contact: 1 penalty point, total penalty points 1 - no further action. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade A late contact on passer: 1 penalty point, total penalty points 1 - no further action.

2. Louix Gorman (Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity)

Grade A late contact on passer: 1 penalty point, total penalty points 1 - no further action. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade A drops knees: 1 penalty point, total penalty points 1 - no further action.

3. George Flanagan (Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants)

Grade A drops knees: 1 penalty point, total penalty points 1 - no further action. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade A drops knees: 1 penalty point, total penalty points 4 - fine.

4. Zac Woolford (Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants)

Grade A drops knees: 1 penalty point, total penalty points 4 - fine. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice