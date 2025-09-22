Players from five clubs were affected, with one player being handed penalty points for two separate offences. Penalty points remain on a player’s record for 12 months, but are halved after a punishment, including a fine, has been served. Suspensions begin once a player reaches the six-point threshold. Players and clubs have until noon on Tuesday (September 23) to challenge the panel’s verdict, with any appeals to be held on Tuesday afternoon/evening. Here are all the latest sanctions from the match review panel following the final round of Super League action…