Players from five clubs were affected, with one player being handed penalty points for two separate offences. Penalty points remain on a player’s record for 12 months, but are halved after a punishment, including a fine, has been served. Suspensions begin once a player reaches the six-point threshold. Players and clubs have until noon on Tuesday (September 23) to challenge the panel’s verdict, with any appeals to be held on Tuesday afternoon/evening. Here are all the latest sanctions from the match review panel following the final round of Super League action…
1. Seth Nikotemo (Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity)
Grade A dangerous contact: 1 penalty point, total penalty points 1 - no further action. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. Louix Gorman (Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity)
Grade A late contact on passer: 1 penalty point, total penalty points 1 - no further action. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
3. George Flanagan (Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants)
Grade A drops knees: 1 penalty point, total penalty points 1 - no further action. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Zac Woolford (Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants)
Grade A drops knees: 1 penalty point, total penalty points 4 - fine. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com