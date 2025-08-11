Super League disciplinary: The match review panel sanctions from Round 21

Jeremiah Simbiken in action for Castleford Tigers against Hull KR

Six Super League players have been charged with offences following Round 21 of Super League, with Castleford Tigers forward Jeremiah Simbiken the only player suspended.

Simbiken has been charged with late contact on Hull KR halfback Mikey Lewis during Castleford’s defeat at Sewell Group Craven Park on Saturday afternoon. The Papua New Guinea international was sin-binned at the time, and he has now been charged by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel.

Simbiken has been handed a Grade A charge, which results in just one penalty point, but that takes him over the threshold of a one-match ban for the second time this season, meaning he will miss Saturday’s clash with Leeds Rhinos.

Meanwhile, St Helens prop George Delaney has landed a Grade C charge for his high shot on Wakefield Trinity winger Lachlan Walmsley, resulting in five penalty points. They are Delaney’s first points of 2025, so he is still below the threshold that warrants a suspension.

Delaney’s teammate Curtis Sironen has also been charged with Grade A late contact on the passer from the same game, which earns him one penalty point.

Morgan Gannon of Leeds Rhinos has also been charged with the same offence, but a Grade B, meaning he receives three penalty points.

Salford Red Devils forward Loghan Lewis has been handed three penalty points after a Grade B head contact in their heavy defeat to Hull FC on Sunday afternoon.

Hull prop Liam Watts gets the same punishment as Lewis for a Grade B dangerous contact charge from the same game.

Wigan Warriors have had no players charged following their win over Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night.

Wigan will face a Hull KR side that doesn’t feature halfback Tyrone May this weekend, who will serve the second of his two-match ban that was handed to him by the match review panel last week. The Samoa international copped a two-match suspension following their win over Salford Red Devils in Round 20 for ‘questioning the integrity of a match official’.

Match Review Panel sanctions following Round 21 of Super League

Morgan Gannon (Leeds Rhinos) - Opposition: Leigh Leopards - Grade B Late Contact on Passer - Fine - Penalty Points: 3 - Total Penalty Points: 3

Curtis Sironen (St Helens) - Opposition: Wakefield Trinity - Grade A Late Contact on Passer - No Further Action - Penalty Points: 1 - Total Penalty Points: 2

George Delaney (St Helens) - Opposition: Wakefield Trinity - Grade C Head Contact - Fine - Penalty Points: 5 - Total Penalty Points: 5

Jeremiah Simbiken (Castleford Tigers) - Opposition: Hull KR - Grade A Late Contact on Passer - 1 Match Suspension - Penalty Points: 1 - Total Penalty Points: 8

Loghan Lewis (Salford Red Devils) - Opposition: Hull FC - Grade B Head Contact - Fine - Penalty Points: 3 - Total Penalty Points: 3

Liam Watts (Hull FC) - Opposition: Salford Red Devils - Grade B Dangerous Contact - Fine - Penalty Points: 3 - Total Penalty Points: 3

Total Penalty Points are Total Points in the previous 12 months