Wigan Warriors star Bevan French in action against Leeds Rhinos

The schedule for Super League’s final round of games before the play-offs has been confirmed.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rugby League Commercial have announced two Thursday evening fixtures next week, with the remaining four matches of Round 27 being played the following day on Friday, September 19, including Wigan Warriors’ home clash with Leeds Rhinos in what could potentially be a shoot-out for second place, and ultimately, a home semi-final in the play-offs.

Heading into this week’s penultimate round, Wigan would all but seal second spot with a win over Castleford on Friday, with the Warriors currently two points ahead of third-placed Leeds, whilst having a superior points difference of +65 on the Rhinos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan’s game against Leeds at the Brick Community Stadium has been selected for exclusive coverage on Sky Sports. Friday night’s other three games will be streamed by Sky Sports and the competition’s own SuperLeague+ streaming platform as Wakefield Trinity travel to Salford Red Devils, St Helens host Castleford Tigers, and Huddersfield Giants make the trip over the Pennines to face Leigh Leopards.

The final round begins on Thursday, September 18, when Hull KR are at home to Warrington Wolves and Hull FC take on visitors Catalans Dragons, with both kicks kicking off at 8pm. One of those games will be covered exclusively by Sky Sports, with the other to be shown live on Sky Sports and SuperLeague+.

The full schedule for Round 27 (all games 8pm):

Thursday, September 18 – Hull KR v Warrington Wolves, Hull FC v Catalans Dragons

Friday, September 19 – St Helens v Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants, Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity, Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, there has been a slight change to the schedule for the play-off semi-finals, with the team that finishes in second in the ladder now in action on Friday, October 3, and the League Leaders’ Shield winners playing the following afternoon.

The confirmed play-off schedule is:

Eliminators – Friday, September 26 (3rd v 6th, 8pm); Saturday, September 27 (4th v 5th, 8pm)

Semi-finals – Friday, October 3 (2nd v highest-ranked eliminator winner, 8pm); Saturday, October 4 (1st v lowest-ranked eliminator winner, 5:30pm)

Grand Final – Saturday, October 11 (6pm) at Old Trafford.