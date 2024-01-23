Super League launches new streaming service ahead of 2024 with details and prices revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new platform is a part of IMG’s long-term strategic partnership to reimagine the sport in the UK and will stream all 167 matches from the competition.

In the UK and Republic of Ireland, domestic fans will be able to watch 106 Super League games live on the service, with the remaining 61 games to be made available delayed and on-demand with Sky Sports to continue to broadcast two exclusive fixtures per round.

RL Commerical managing director Rhodri Jones said: “The launch of SuperLeague+ marks the start of a new era for the Betfred Super League and for British rugby league.

“Thanks to the groundbreaking deal agreed with Sky Sports last year, all six matches in each of the 27 weekly rounds of the men’s Super League through the 2024 season – a total of 162 games – will be broadcast on a variety of platforms. Sky Sports will retain exclusive live coverage of two fixtures in each round and our new OTT platform, SuperLeague+, will offer live coverage of the remaining matches.

“This live coverage of more than 100 weekly-round fixtures will be augmented by on-demand, delayed coverage of Sky’s selections for fans in the British Isles.

"Meanwhile, SuperLeague+ will offer live coverage of all matches in every round for international subscribers.

"SuperLeague+ will also offer a range of original programming and archive matches and features – meaning that with Sky Sports also showing more rugby league in 2024, including selections from the Betfred Women’s and Wheelchair Super Leagues, fans will have more ways to watch more matches than ever before.”

A range of subscription and pay-per-view packages have been announced, with the service to start at £19.99 per month or £129.99 annually.

Season ticket holders will have a discount on the annual price to £99.99 when purchased via a redemption code provided by their club.

Selected content will be available as pay-per-view from £6.99 per game.