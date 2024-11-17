Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Magic Weekend is heading back to Newcastle’s St James’ Park next May, with full details confirmed for Super League’s showcase event.

It will be the eighth time the home of Newcastle United has staged the rugby league festival with dates confirmed for May 3 and 4 in 2025, with Leeds United’s Elland Road having played hosts to the weekend last season for the first time.

The line-up has been determined as usual by the league placings, with reigning champions Wigan Warriors to take on Warrington Wolves in the middle game of the Sunday.

Super League's Magic Weekend is heading back to Newcastle in May 2025

Leigh Leopards and Catalans Dragons kick-start the weekend, while there will be a first ever Magic staging between St Helens and Leeds Rhinos on Saturday night.

Hull KR will do battle with Salford Red Devils in the middle game on Saturday, while Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC will open Sunday’s programme. Returning to the top flight next season, Wakefield Trinity will play Castleford Tigers to conclude the 2025 event.

Match kick-offs will be confirmed when the full Betfred Super League fixture list is revealed on Thursday at 8am.

Rhodri Jones, Rugby League Commercial Managing Director, said: “We’re excited to confirm this return to St James’ Park and the city of Newcastle for the 18th Super League Magic Weekend in 2025.

“The feedback from our fans regarding a return to the North East has been overwhelmingly positive, and we have worked with Newcastle United and Newcastle City Council to identify the May Bank Holiday weekend as the ideal slot.

“The players of Super League have produced so many thrilling matches and moments in the decade since Magic Weekend was first played at St James’, and we look forward to more in 2025.”

Super League Magic Weekend 2025 full schedule:

Saturday 3rd May

Game 1: Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons

Game 2: Hull KR v Salford Red Devils

Game 3: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Sunday 4th May

Game 1: Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

Game 2: Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

Game 3: Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity