Orrell St James are in Challenge Cup action this weekend.
The Wigan community side take on Midlands Hurricanes at Bankes Avenue in the third round of the competition on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 2pm).
Over the years, the club has produced a number of junior players who have gone on to play in Super League.
Here are some of the names you may recognise:
1. Andy Farrell
Former Wigan Warriors captain and current Ireland Rugby Union head coach Andy Farrell developed with Orrell St James as a youngster before making his senior debut for his hometown club.
Photo: Simon Wilkinson
2. Chris Ashton
Another Orrell St James junior graduate who has made his way to rugby union is Chris Ashton. The former England international spent time with Wigan Warriors before switching codes.
Photo: WILL JOHNSTON/SWPIX.COM
3. Terry Newton
The late Terry Newton spent time with a number of amateur clubs including Orrell St James before his professional career, which included stints with Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors.
Photo: SWPix
4. Jonny Lomax
Jonny Lomax is another famous junior graduate from Orrell. The highly successful half back was recently part of the St Helens side that won the World Club Challenge in Australia.
Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com