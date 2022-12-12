News you can trust since 1853
Who will enjoy Grand Final success in 2023?

Super League odds: Wigan Warriors second-favourite to win the 2023 Grand Final at Old Trafford as the bookies tip St Helens for more success

Wigan Warriors are second favourites to win the Super League Grand Final in 2023.

By Amos Wynn
18 minutes ago
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 12:14pm

Matty Peet’s side finished second last season in the regular campaign, but were defeated by Leeds Rhinos in the play-off semi-finals.

Meanwhile, reigning champions St Helens have been tipped by Sky Bet to enjoy success at Old Trafford for the fifth consecutive year.

Here are the bookies’ odds for the 2023 Grand Final winners (correct of December 12):

1. St Helens 2/1

St Helens will be hoping to continue their Super League dominance under Paul Wellens. They are favourites to win the Grand Final, and 5/2 to win the League Leaders Shield.

2. Wigan Warriors 4/1

The play-off semi-final defeat to Leeds was a disappointing end to a strong season for Matty Peet’s side. For 2023 the Warriors are currently second favourites to lift the man prize at Old Trafford and 7/2 to take the League Leaders Shield.

3. Catalans Dragons 7/1

Catalans finished fourth in the 2022 regular season, and were knocked out in the eliminators, after reaching the Grand Final the previous year.

4. Leeds Rhinos 8/1

The appointment of Rohan Smith saw a real turnaround in form from the Rhinos, as they reached the Grand Final, where they were defeated by St Helens.

