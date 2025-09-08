Super League play-off schedule confirmed: How they work, key dates and kick-off times

The 2024 Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford

The schedule for this season’s Super League play-offs has been confirmed, with fixture dates being locked in for the route to the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

There are two rounds remaining of the regular campaign, with five teams – Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards and St Helens – having already secured their spot for the play-offs.

The final spot will go to either sixth-placed Wakefield Trinity or seventh-placed Hull FC, with just one point separating the two clubs with two games of the regular season left.

While the race for the sixth and final spot goes down to the wire, as well as the order of the top five, of which there is still plenty to play for, Super League has finalised its schedule for the business end of the season, with the play-offs getting underway on Friday, September 26 and ending with the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 11.

As always, there will be two eliminator play-off matches in the first week between the teams who finish third, fourth, fifth and sixth.

The third-placed side will host the sixth-placed side on September 26, with four hosting fifth on September 27. The top two sides will get a week off.

The following week, the first-placed side, almost certain to be Hull KR, will host the lowest-ranked winner from the eliminators on October 3 – the first Super League semi-final.

Meanwhile, the second-placed side, which Wigan are hoping to secure, will then host the highest-ranked winner from the eliminators on Saturday, October 4 – the second semi-final.

The two winners of the semi-finals will then contest the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 11.

Super League play-off schedule confirmed

Eliminators

Friday, September 26 – 3rd v 6th (8pm)

Saturday, September 27 – 4th v 5th (5:30pm)

Semi-finals

Friday, October 3 – 1st v Lowest-ranked winner from eliminators (8pm)

Saturday, October 4 – 2nd v Highest-ranked winner from eliminators (5.30pm)

Grand Final

Saturday, October 11 – Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2

A win for Wigan against Castleford this Friday night will all but seal their second-place spot ahead of their final game of the regular campaign against Leeds the following week. Should Wigan finish second, they will have a home semi-final on October 4.