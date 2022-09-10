Matty Peet’s side enter the game on the back of a week off, after finishing the regular Super League season in second place.

Meanwhile, Rohan Smith’s Rhinos overcame Catalans Dragons 20-10 in Perpignan on Friday night, to book their place in the last four.

The fixture against Wigan was confirmed after Salford’s victory over Huddersfield Giants on Saturday afternoon, with the Red Devils taking on St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium in the other semi-final.