Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Isa, 35, was stretchered from the field on oxygen following the challenge inside the first half at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Papua New Guinea international Namo, 23, has been hit with a Grade F dangerous contact charge by the match review panel and has been referred to tribunal.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan's Willie Isa was stretchered off after an injury at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors provided an update on the back-rower on Sunday evening, confirming a fracture dislocation injury to Isa’s ankle - although reported that he was ‘comfortable and in good spirits’.

The veteran is set to undergo specialist assessments early this week to guide his recovery plan.

Meanwhile, Catalans Dragons back-rower Bayley Sironen will also face the tribunal for a Grade E head contact charge following his side’s loss to Huddersfield Giants in Perpignan.