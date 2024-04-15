Sylvester Namo charged for tackle on Willie Isa during Challenge Cup tie

Castleford Tigers forward Sylvester Namo has been charged for the tackle that led to Willie Isa’s serious injury during the Challenge Cup quarter-final tie.
By Josh McAllister
Published 15th Apr 2024, 12:14 BST
Isa, 35, was stretchered from the field on oxygen following the challenge inside the first half at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Papua New Guinea international Namo, 23, has been hit with a Grade F dangerous contact charge by the match review panel and has been referred to tribunal.

Wigan's Willie Isa was stretchered off after an injury at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle
The Warriors provided an update on the back-rower on Sunday evening, confirming a fracture dislocation injury to Isa’s ankle - although reported that he was ‘comfortable and in good spirits’.

The veteran is set to undergo specialist assessments early this week to guide his recovery plan.

Meanwhile, Catalans Dragons back-rower Bayley Sironen will also face the tribunal for a Grade E head contact charge following his side’s loss to Huddersfield Giants in Perpignan.

Hull KR’s Sauaso Sue has received a one-match ban for Grade B dangerous contact.

