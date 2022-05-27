Talking rugby: A Challenge Cup victory could spark the start of something special for this current Wigan Warriors side

For the last few weeks the occasion has been hanging over the club, with excitement building with every passing day.

There hasn’t been a press conference, an interview or a general chat where the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hasn’t been mentioned.

For the younger generation of fans, including myself, the Super League Grand Final has always been the big one, but everything surrounding this Saturday’s game has given us a taste of why this competition is so special.

Wigan Warriors take on Huddersfield Giants in the final of the Challenge Cup

It’s been far too long since Wigan featured in the final, and even longer since they won it.

Very few players in the current squad have lifted the trophy, which seems bizarre, especially when you consider how long they’ve been around for.

Liam Farrell is one of surviving players from the victory at Wembley in 2013, and will certainly be an important leader for the Warriors.

There is no doubting he is a legend of the club, and his experience, as well as his skill, could prove crucial in the outcome of this game.

Captain Thomas Leuluai is also back in the squad after being out for over a month with an injury.

If he can play any role in the final, no matter how small, it will have a huge impact.

They won’t be the only key players, as Jai Field and Bevan French may very well be the players who could make the difference, or maybe Liam Marshall could produce a moment of magic again.

The list is pretty much endless, and there’s plenty of potential fantastic stories waiting to be written.

The same can be said for Huddersfield Giants, as they’re not short of talent either, with both sides heading into this game as equals.

On paper it’s hard to separate the two, and both sides will certainly have to be on it.

The game at the John Smith’s Stadium shouldn’t have an impact, due to how different the teams will look on Saturday.

This is a final, and it may be cliched, but form probably does go out of the window.

It would be great for Wigan to be going into this on the back of successive victories instead of defeats, but that won’t be something on their minds.

That’s not to say they can’t learn from those past results, as if they don’t step up their game then they will be coming home empty handed.

A lot of the talk concerning Huddersfield has been concerning Will Pryce, who is eligible for selection again following a lengthy ban.

At a media event at the Lowry earlier this week, Ian Watson said he would be open to playing the 19-year-old.

He said: “I’ve got no problems with throwing young Will in, he’s a great character and has a good head on his shoulders, if he needs to come in and cover for somebody then he will do a really good job.

“He’s chomping at the bit to play.”

It would certainly be a very call which could go either way.

If he features there is no doubt he could produce a moment of magic that could swing the balance of the game, but equally after missing the last 10 games it may be too big of a ask to bring him back on such a big occasion.

Ahead of the final there’s been some confusion surrounding tickets.

A discount code meant for NHS staff was leaked, giving fans the opportunity to quickly claim the 200 free tickets.

This situation certainly caused a lot of confusion on social media, especially before all the details were actually known.

The RFL stated any one who isn't entitled to the offer will have their tickets cancelled, but with some people having already printed there’s off, it will be interesting to see how it pans out.

Will we see fans being refused entry at the stadium or will those with the freebies just be allowed in?

It certainly wasn’t the best way to start the week heading into the final.

On a brighter note, Wigan have released a simply fantastic short film to celebrate their 150th anniversary.

The seven-minute video goes through the history of the club, showing some finest moments, as well as some of the lows.

It’s a truly fantastic watch, and will make anyone from the town proud, whether they are rugby fans or not.

Tony Walsh’s poem is spot on, as he perfectly describes the feeling of Wigan as a whole.

Martin Offiah could have a future in doing voice over work, as he truly did the words justice.

The way he delivered it had a huge impact and his passion for the club was apparent.

A beautiful moment saw Kris Radlinski and Rachel Thompson visiting the graves of Terry Newton and the father of the women’s captain.

It was a film that will certainly motivate everyone involved this week, and it was truly the perfect time for the club to share it.

There’s not much talking left to be done now ahead of the final.

Hopefully the Wigan fans will be singing just as much on the way home as they will be doing on their journey to London.

While the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium may not have the same history as Wembley, the one-off venue could very well become a special place that Warriors fans will remember forever.