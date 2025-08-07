If you want your loyalty to Wigan Warriors emblazoned on your skin, then Peter Eccles could be your next port of call.

Because in the last two decades he has lost count of the number of Cherry and White fans – and a fair few players – who have come to him for a rugby-related tattoo.

The 42-year-old is a former RL player himself, and while injury cut short his competititve ambitions, he has been a coach in the sport for many a moon, working with The Warriors, Rochdale Hornets, Wales Rugby League, Lancashire at St Jude’s.

The Hawkley Hall dad of two currently trains Thatto Heath Crusaders’ open age side but his day job remains very much studio-bound.

Peter Eccles, owner of Sacred Tattoo, Gidlow Lane, Wigan.

Sacred Tattoo is the name of his business and it is based on Gidlow Lane, Springfield.

He set out on his skin artistry journey though at Skin Graffiti on Library Street and it was there that he got on a real roll with Warriors designs for fans and stars.

Peter said: “I’d had quite a few jobs but then got one on the desk at Skin Graffiti. I never thought about being an artist myself but I began with drawings, they saw enough talent to want to train me up, so I began practising on fake skin and then started doing ones for friends.

"It was in about 2010 that I got to know Sam Tomkins and through him I went to the physio room and tattooed the whole squad.

Sam Tomkins gets a Warriors tattoo on his bicep

"There were quite a few top players who came through the door, including Pat Richards, Oliver Gildart and George Williams. Sometimes they would come back to have extra elements added when another piece of silverware had been won. When Wigan won the 2011 Grand Final I did 15 of the players plus Shaun Wane and the physio.

"As for fans, they just keep coming too: including Bradley Wiggins!

"There’s a superfan called John Shaw who has the Super League trophy tattooed on his chest and stomach and he will return to have another date added each time the Warriors win another Grand Final.

"There was an upsurge in interest when the new badge came out. I’ve certainly tattooed plenty of those on various parts of people’s anatomy.”