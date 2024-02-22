Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Bailey:

The RFL disciplinary, social media meltdowns, Wigan managing to unite the fan bases of eleven clubs… Super League is well and truly back. Safe to say some people aren’t handling the Warriors being champions again well, either.

Against Castleford, Wigan showed glimpses of their capability with ball in hand, despite the incessant Yorkshire rain. Once again, there was no drop off when the interchanges were made, which is hugely promising. Losing Luke Thompson was a blow, not just for the game, but for this weekend's World Club Challenge, and to the lad himself. He has shown up well so far and looks to be Peet’s go to as a starting prop in Havard's absence. It was great to see Cooper back out there. Mago (or is it Mungo), and Dupree both look like causing sizeable damage in attack this year and are exactly what you want as impact players. Who had Paddy down as first try scorer of the season? No nuddy run for the big man.

The Super League trophy at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle

Wigan got the job done, conceded zero tries, defended well even when at thirteen men apiece and were patient in attack. I am pretty sure Castleford will have a better season this year, so to come away from a tricky ground, in terrible conditions, with a convincing win is a definite tick in the box. Sadly, the game will be best remembered for the officiating, and the disciplinary process that followed. Tom Grant got a lot of stick for only giving Smith a yellow card, but in his defence, he called out Hooley as tucking his head and whether you agree or not, he backed himself. I do feel for Liam Watts. His and Westermans' impacts looked very similar and Joe hit first! I doubt that this will be the end of the saga, especially as the Hull forward had his ban reduced to three games for a far more cynical and malicious action. I was worried about Harry Smith and Kaide Ellis, not because I thought they deserved bans, but because the disciplinary process seems like a lottery.

Finally, the match we have waited for since that brilliant night in October has arrived. Wigan need to take credit for getting this game on with buy-in from the Panthers, selling it out, having events like the Loch Lomonds legends evening with Frano, along with rewarding the man of the match with the Bill Ashurst medal in recognition of a player who excelled for both clubs. The list is endless, but the night will be all about the result. Will three-peat NRL side Penrith take their maiden World Club Challenge win, or will the Warriors etch their name with a record-equalling fifth title? Wigan's side pretty much picks itself, with Harvie Hill gaining a bench spot and either Mike Cooper or Tyler Dupree starting. I'd plump for Cooper. An experienced head and a steady eddy. Let Dupree and Mago do their damage off the bench, along with Leeming. Wigan have to target rookie half-back Jack Cole who only has one previous NRL game as experience at senior level. He won't have experienced anything like a sold out DW and French and Smith need to hassle and hurry him at every opportunity. Penrith are here to win, no matter what those over Billinge lump try to tell you, and with arguably the best player in the game and the current Golden boot winner, will be a tough opposition.

If the conditions suit, and if Harry brings his 'A game' with his boot, I am hopeful the Warriors can do the business. Liam Marshall has scored match winning tries in our last two finals, after losing his mum recently, what odds on him completing an incredible hat trick of achievements. Whilst it's hard to call this a once in a lifetime chance for the fans (this will be my seventh watching Wigan alone) it could well be for some of the players, with it being five years since we last took part. With the likes of Wane, Tommy, Lockers, and even Joel Tomkins in the ranks, there is a wealth of experience to draw on from our last win in 2017. Let's roar the lads home and help Peet complete the clean sweep of trophies in two seasons and two weeks.

Darren Wrudd:

It's good to be back and even better to be the team considered the pantomime villains yet again. Twitter almost collapsed when Harry Smith failed to get a ban and my messages nearly melted my phone.

The whole weekend has been in the news mainly due to the referee’s and their nice new shiny red and yellow cards, no doubt all Christmas presents that they have been desperate to try out. It looked however like a sanitisation of the game, but in reality it wasn’t. The RFL has to be seen to protect the players welfare in a positive and demonstrative manner. If not, the future will hold nothing for us as the game will be bankrupt or uninsurable as a result of such actions. We will of course get used to the rulings and players will adjust their techniques or pay the price. In the meantime of course, according to all the opposition fans we have the RFL in our pocket and they have all lost the season already with our forwards branded the ugly sisters… oh no they aren’t !

The game itself was a throwback to the times when winter rugby was all the rage and conditions meant that our well honed, super fast and fit athletes were slowed down to a gritty battle through the mud. Our forwards needed to be dominant and my goodness they were. Like many I will single out Patrick Mago as simply outstanding and certainly staked his claim for this week's big show. Also I thought Leeming had a solid game and brought much to the table in his stint. I hope it's just a stinger and he is fit as he could cause problems off the bench.

The weekend of course brings one of the biggest games a club can face, right up there with a Grand Final in my eyes. Penrith are a class act, I watched them a lot last year and their combinations can slice through a defence if it switches off for a moment. They will be desperate to prove that their loss last year was merely a hiccup and have a huge point to prove. That said, they have one massive problem…us.

By that I don’t refer to us fans, although we will play a part as this unravels, but we have a group of players here who are more than capable of putting them to the sword and Matt Peet will make sure they are aware of the task and what will be needed to succeed.

Our defence will be key, but I expect we will need to put some great tries together to come away with the spoils.

Finally, how fitting that one of the town's greatest players and wonderful characters of the game, Bill Ashurst, is being honoured with his name on the Man of the Match award. A fitting tribute indeed to one who epitomised what this sport is about, humour, humility and one of the toughest nuts to crack. His family I am sure will be very proud.

Stephen Ford:

I expected a tough game at Castleford and until the sending off of Watts, it was a bit touch and go. I couldn’t make the game due to the lurgy but considering the appalling weather conditions, it wasn’t probably a bad decision to avoid braving the elements. Defensively we were good once more but ill discipline could have resulted in even more pressure if we were playing a Saints or a motivated Leyth team. Always good to avoid conceding any tries and is particularly good on such a small pitch in bog like conditions. Mago had extended minutes and once again was very effective with ball in hand. If he keeps up this improvement then a further contract extension could be on the cards come the end of the season. Ellis, Leeming and Dupree I thought were first class in the forwards and Marshall scoring another two tries just seems to go from strength to strength.

The final scoreline flattered us a little but always happy to come away from Yorkshire with two points.

It’s very disappointing to lose Thompson due to a head injury as he seems to be coming along quite nicely after his injury woes over in Australia. Onto the main discussion points and I think Watts being sent off was the correct decision and Smith can consider himself lucky in the extreme not to get a red rather than a yellow card under the current guidelines, albeit from a personal perspective I was OK with the tackle.

High anticipation, record opening crowds but all evaporated as four red cards and I think nine yellow cards sent the very majority of fans into a whirlwind of vented frustration. Not the best of starts and the RFL really does need to get a grip and work with the players in ensuring that the new enforced changes are implemented in a common sense approach and are consistently applied.

Like most fans I can't wait to take on Penrith this Saturday night. Penrith are the best club side in the world and undoubtedly have the best player in the world in Cleary but I am still hoping that we can retake the World Club Challenge crown for a record time.

In an ideal world Thompson, Havard and Walters would significantly improve our chances but I am certain that all 17 players who will play will give their all on Saturday. My worry is that Penrith play at their very best and a good hiding could be on the cards. However, I am hopeful that Cooper, Byrne, Dupree, Mago and young Hill will step up and take the Aussies on up front.

Currently the bookies are giving us six on the handicap which is a little low in my opinion but hopefully they are nearer the mark than my own expectations. A win would be incredible but more than anything I want us to be competitive and give a good account of the club. A dry cold night would be perfect for us in a packed and loud stadium. Hoping for a win but head says a loss. Harry Smith for man of the match.

Glynn Bradshaw:

It was a tough game early on Saturday, conditions obviously didn’t suit but all credit to Castleford who were the better team for the first quarter.

The sending off changed the game, and I thought it was a bit harsh personally, but we dominated after that.

A great performance from Mago and mention to Ellis and Leeming, who looks like he could be a decent acquisition.

