The future is bright with the academy ranks, says Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet
Wigan’s academy recorded a hard-fought 12-10 derby victory in the Academy League thanks to two converted tries from rising star Jack Farrimond, who enjoyed a winning first-team debut against London Broncos earlier in March.
Both Peet and Wellens attended the fixture and were pictured side-by-side just the day after St Helens ended Wigan’s impressive unbeaten streak with a 12-4 score at the Totally Wicked Stadium during Super League’s Rivals Round.
And Wigan boss Peet insists the future is bright for both clubs having been impressed by the encounter at Ruskin Drive.
“It was a fantastic game,” Peet said.
“Both sets of players were fully committed and I think either team could have won it.
“There was plenty in common with the day before in terms of the commitment levels and being two skilful teams.
“I wouldn’t single out any individuals, but both teams did themselves proud and it bodes well for the future of both clubs.
“Both teams had players that I’d expect to progress through to the first-team in the next few years.”
Meanwhile, academy product Harvey Makin made his Super League debut for London Broncos following his loan move.
The 20-year-old forward joined the capital outfit on a short-term deal and was instantly called up by head coach Mike Eccles, featuring from the interchange bench as the newly promoted side fell short to Huddersfield Giants.
“I was very impressed with Harvey,” Peet commented.
“I thought he handled himself really well and he’s going to really benefit from that spell.
“He’s showing what he is capable of.”
Makin, who also played for Barrow Raiders earlier this year on loan, is yet to make an appearance for Wigan’s first-team, although featured during the club’s pre-season schedule.
On a potential call-up this year, Peet continued: “It’s all about how he plays and how the rest of the squad plays.
“But the opportunity is there like for any other player.”
