Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club vice chair Dean Kenny has charted the rise of the club’s Pantheresses, who have gone from starting with just three players in April 2023 to a thriving community of more than 100 players across five teams.

This meteoric rise is not just a story of numbers but a testament to the power of community, perseverance, and the growing momentum of girls' grassroots rugby.

A humble beginning

The Pantheresses’ journey began modestly, with three young girls in April 2023 determined to carve out a space for themselves in competitive sport. Their dedication and enthusiasm quickly became infectious, attracting more players, coaches, and supporters who believed in the vision of building a strong, inclusive and dynamic girls' section within the club.

Explosive growth and success

In just a few months, the team has expanded exponentially, fielding five teams and fostering an environment where young athletes not only develop their skills, but also build confidence, resilience and teamwork. The Pantheresses' rapid growth is a reflection of the increasing interest and support for girls’ grassroots rugby, demonstrating the potential for even greater achievements in the future.

Last year, the Pantheresses successfully fielded Under-12s and Under-14s teams, both of whom had remarkable seasons. Building on that success, the girls' section has now expanded to include Under-11s, Under-12s, Under-13s, Under-15s, and Under-18s, offering even more opportunities for young girls to develop and excel in the sport.

The four key pillars on what drives the Panteresses

Passionate Leadership – A dedicated group of coaches, mentors and organisers has been instrumental in shaping the Pantheresses' vision and providing a structured yet nurturing environment for growth. Community Support – Local businesses, schools and families have rallied behind the team, offering sponsorships, resources and unwavering encouragement. Unstoppable Spirit – The players themselves have shown relentless dedication, proving that talent, hard work and belief in a common goal can drive remarkable success. Opportunities for All – The girls' section ensures that every player, regardless of background or experience, has a chance to participate, compete, and thrive.

Honouring a Wigan legend

The Pantheresses have their own identity within Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club as it was important to create a distinct and meaningful presence for the girls. The name Pantheresses was chosen in honour of Ince-born Wigan legend Bill Ashurst, an iconic figure celebrated for his time with the Penrith Panthers in Australia. Ashurst, who passed away in 2022, left a lasting legacy in the sport, and his memory lives on through the team’s name - a name steeped in history - and the stunning wall art at the club, created by Scott at Snow Graffiti.

A special thanks

A heartfelt thanks goes out to Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club for initiating this journey and pushing the girls’ game forward. Their support and commitment have been instrumental in the section’s rapid expansion and success.

Looking to the future

With five teams now competing and more than 100 girls proudly wearing the Pantheresses’ colours, the future looks brighter than ever. Plans are already underway to expand training programmes, enter higher-level competitions and inspire even more young athletes to join the movement. The rise of the Ince Rose Bridge Pantheresses is more than just a success story - it’s a movement. It’s proof that when girls are given the opportunity to shine, they can and will achieve greatness.

If anyone is interested in joining the Pantheresses, contact chairman Dean Kenny on 07460348497. Stay tuned, because this is just the beginning for the Pantheresses!