Thomas Leuluai says he's fully focused on helping Wigan Warriors finish the season on a high

The Warriors captain has announced he will retire at the end of the season, but will remain at the club as part of Matty Peet’s coaching staff.

Leuluai is set to return from injury in the game against Catalans Dragons, and hopes he can help the group achieve what they “deserve” at the backend of the current campaign.

He said: “I’m looking forward to it. I’ve had a few injuries this year, which has been quite tough, but I’ve enjoyed the process of getting back.

“I rushed back for the Challenge Cup, and I’ve pushed pretty hard now. The club has been fantastic in getting me back, I just need to finish the job and repay what they’ve done.

“I know everyone dreams of this fairytale finish but I don’t want it to be about me, it’s about the group, and we’ll get what we deserve.

“We’ve had a fantastic year, and are really focussing on finishing the year on a high.

“I won’t look back at my career and be angry or think I’ve been hard done by, but I would’ve been disappointed if I didn’t get to the backend of this season, so that was something that motivated me.

“I might get a little bit emotional after my last game, but I’m not too sure.

“Sadness isn’t something I feel when I think about this, it’s more gratitude. I’m happy for what I’ve had.

“The people around me will be a lot more emotional than I’ll be, but we’ll see.

“I don’t think I’ll miss anything on the pitch side of things. If I felt like I would then I would’ve carried on playing.

“That might change in time, but I’m picking up a few more injuries, which is a sign.

“There’s a lot of work you’ve got to do behind the scenes. If it was just about playing the game then it’d be easy, I love going out there, playing with the boys, but there’s so much more.