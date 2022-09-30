News you can trust since 1853
Three Wigan Warriors in England World Cup squad

Wigan Warriors trio John Bateman, Mike Cooper and Kai Pearce-Paul have been named in Shaun Wane’s 24-man England World Cup squad.

By Paul Kendrick
Friday, 30th September 2022, 10:42 am

Team-mate Liam Farrell was forced to pull out of contention earlier this week with injury.

There are four Wigan old-boys – Sam Tomkins, Mike McIlorum (both Catalans), George Williams (Warrington) and Herbie Farnworth, who moved to the Brisbane after a spell in the Warriors Academy – in Wane’s party,

Shaun Wane

Also included are Wigan-born trio Chris Hill (Huddersfield), Tommy Makinson and Jack Welsby (both St Helens).

England 24-man squad: S Tomkins, A Ackers, J Batchelor, J Bateman, T Burgess, M Cooper, H Farnworth, R Hall, C Hill, M Knowles, M Lees, T Makinson, M McIlorum, M McMeeken, M Oledzki, K Pearce-Paul, V Radley, M Sneyd, L Thompson, K Watkins, J Welsby, E Whitehead, G Williams, D Young.

England open their campaign against Samoa at St James’ Park, Newcastle on October 15.

