Three Wigan Warriors in England World Cup squad
Wigan Warriors trio John Bateman, Mike Cooper and Kai Pearce-Paul have been named in Shaun Wane’s 24-man England World Cup squad.
Team-mate Liam Farrell was forced to pull out of contention earlier this week with injury.
There are four Wigan old-boys – Sam Tomkins, Mike McIlorum (both Catalans), George Williams (Warrington) and Herbie Farnworth, who moved to the Brisbane after a spell in the Warriors Academy – in Wane’s party,
Also included are Wigan-born trio Chris Hill (Huddersfield), Tommy Makinson and Jack Welsby (both St Helens).
England 24-man squad: S Tomkins, A Ackers, J Batchelor, J Bateman, T Burgess, M Cooper, H Farnworth, R Hall, C Hill, M Knowles, M Lees, T Makinson, M McIlorum, M McMeeken, M Oledzki, K Pearce-Paul, V Radley, M Sneyd, L Thompson, K Watkins, J Welsby, E Whitehead, G Williams, D Young.
England open their campaign against Samoa at St James’ Park, Newcastle on October 15.