They added their name to an exclusive list of sides to win all major trophies on offer to them in one season, becoming only the fifth outfit to do so in the 129-year history of rugby league alongside Hunslet (1907-08), Huddersfield (1914-15), Swinton (1927-28) and Wigan (1994-95).
Here’s a throwback to that last all-conquering Wigan side, who lost just two games all season.
1. Wigan Warriors 1994-95
The Wigan team after the Regal Trophy final against Warrington at the McAlpine Stadium in Huddersfield. Wigan won the match 40-10 Photo: Getty Images
2. Graeme West
Wigan coach Graeme West with the team's clean sweep of trophies from the 1994-1995 season. Clockwise from bottom left, League Championship Trophy, World Club Challenge, Stones Bitter Championship, Silk Cut Challenge Cup, BBC TV Team of the Year and Regal Trophy Photo: Frank Orrell
3. Betts, Botica and Clarke
Denis Betts, Frano Botica and Phil Clarke who were leaving the club after the season. Betts went to Auckland Warriors but came back to Wigan in 1998. Botica also went to Auckland Warriors and Clarke to Sydney City Roosters Photo: Frank Orrell
4. Wigan 1994/95
Wigan celebrate after the Division One Premiership final against Leeds at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, winning 69-12 Photo: Ben Radford