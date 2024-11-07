Throwback Thursday: Remembering the last Wigan Warriors side to claim all trophies on offer in one season

By Josh McAllister
Published 7th Nov 2024, 09:00 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 09:37 BST
Matt Peet’s Wigan Warriors became the first team of the Super League era to complete a Grand Slam in a calendar year in 2024.

They added their name to an exclusive list of sides to win all major trophies on offer to them in one season, becoming only the fifth outfit to do so in the 129-year history of rugby league alongside Hunslet (1907-08), Huddersfield (1914-15), Swinton (1927-28) and Wigan (1994-95).

Here’s a throwback to that last all-conquering Wigan side, who lost just two games all season.

The Wigan team after the Regal Trophy final against Warrington at the McAlpine Stadium in Huddersfield. Wigan won the match 40-10

1. Wigan Warriors 1994-95

The Wigan team after the Regal Trophy final against Warrington at the McAlpine Stadium in Huddersfield. Wigan won the match 40-10 Photo: Getty Images

Wigan coach Graeme West with the team's clean sweep of trophies from the 1994-1995 season. Clockwise from bottom left, League Championship Trophy, World Club Challenge, Stones Bitter Championship, Silk Cut Challenge Cup, BBC TV Team of the Year and Regal Trophy

2. Graeme West

Wigan coach Graeme West with the team's clean sweep of trophies from the 1994-1995 season. Clockwise from bottom left, League Championship Trophy, World Club Challenge, Stones Bitter Championship, Silk Cut Challenge Cup, BBC TV Team of the Year and Regal Trophy Photo: Frank Orrell

Denis Betts, Frano Botica and Phil Clarke who were leaving the club after the season. Betts went to Auckland Warriors but came back to Wigan in 1998. Botica also went to Auckland Warriors and Clarke to Sydney City Roosters

3. Betts, Botica and Clarke

Denis Betts, Frano Botica and Phil Clarke who were leaving the club after the season. Betts went to Auckland Warriors but came back to Wigan in 1998. Botica also went to Auckland Warriors and Clarke to Sydney City Roosters Photo: Frank Orrell

Wigan celebrate after the Division One Premiership final against Leeds at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, winning 69-12

4. Wigan 1994/95

Wigan celebrate after the Division One Premiership final against Leeds at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, winning 69-12 Photo: Ben Radford

