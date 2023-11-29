Tiaki Chan reveals which ex-Warriors stars he turned to for advice ahead of 'surreal' Wigan move

Two weeks into his first pre-season as a Warrior, Tiaki Chan recalls the ‘surreal’ moment the now six-time Super League champions came calling and reveals which former Wigan stars he turned to for advice ahead of the move.

The France international arrives from Catalans Dragons having made 16 first team appearances for Steve McNamara’s outfit since his debut in 2022 against Leeds Rhinos.

And the rising star confesses that it was a ‘mad’ moment when Wigan approached for his services, with his first professional contract in Perpignan expiring at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

New signing Tiaki Chan started Wigan pre-season last week

“When it came to that time of the year when you could speak to other clubs, I hadn’t re-signed with Catalans yet,” he said.

“Just from there, I had a couple of calls and Matty Peet called me up and got straight to the point and it really interested me.

“To get a big club like Wigan call me up, it was pretty surreal. It was pretty mad.

“It’s a big change but I love it here.

Tiaki Chan arrives from 2023 Grand Final opposition Catalans Dragons on a three-year deal

“It’s a very professional club and when you walk through the doors, it really makes you want to win and work hard. That’s something that I look forward to.”

The Australian-born forward, who made his international debut with France last year against England, admits he turned to a couple of Catalans team-mates and ex-Wigan stars for advice ahead of the long-term move, leaving his family for the first time.

“I’ve got a lot of love for Catalans, they gave me my first shot at Super League. They’ve done everything for me,” he continued.

“But I just think, I’m young and this is the best club in Super League.

“It’s known worldwide and it’s up there with NRL training and that’s what I need right now, to learn and grind and that’s how I’ll get better.

“I know I can progress here and the three years that I’ve signed, I want to come away a better player and a better person at the end of it.

“It helped a lot having Micky [McIlorum] and Sam Tomkins, they knew before anyone else that I had signed.

“I talked to them and they helped make the decision easier. I know I’ve come to the right place.

“Sam told me just to think hard about it. But ultimately they told me it was my decision, and you never know what might happen in the future, but I do see a good one here.

“This is the right choice and this is where I plan on being for a long time.”

Former Warriors favourite and two-time Grand Final winning back-rower Harrison Hansen also played a part, with the pair having played together at Toulouse Olympique in the Championship.

Chan continued: “I loved my time at Toulouse.

“There was a brotherhood there and I probably had my best games there and my best experiences.

“‘H’ [Harrison Hansen] was a massive part of that.

“I think I messaged him first before anyone outside of Catalans.

“He told me straight away that that’s where I’ll grow. He’s big on hard work, you see that in how hard he still plays. He’ll go two more years I reckon.

“He’s a good dude, I love ‘H’.