Despite leading 14-6 at the break and holding a man advantage after Zane Tetevano’s red card, Matty Peet’s side were unable to come away with the two points.

King states the Wigan squad feel embarrassed by the manner of the defeat in front of their home fans, and hopes they can learn some lessons ahead of next week’s Challenge Cup tie against the same opponent at Headingley.

“Everyone is hurting,” he said.

Toby King

“We’re stunned really, there’s no words. It was unacceptable how we turned out in that second half. We’re disappointed.

“It happened so quick, but it wasn’t what we’ve been used to or been good at in defence.

“Fair play to Leeds they just threw everything at us really.

“It was ours to lose and we gave it away.

“Those types of games are really important in a season like this.

“It’s not good for the fans to see that, we’re all embarrassed- we let them down.

“We’ve got to stick together as a group. We play Leeds again next week, and that’s the challenge now.

“We’ve got to pick ourselves up and go again.

“You learn your biggest lessons in defeat so it depends how we react to this now.