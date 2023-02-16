The hooker will head up to Cumbria for the next month, joining teammates Jacob Douglas and Junior Nsemba at the Recreation Ground.

Forber featured in all three of Wigan’s pre-season games, as well as the academy and reserves friendly against Oldham Roughyeds.

On the move, transition coach John Duffy said: “This is a great opportunity for Tom to continue his great form that he has shown throughout pre-season.

Tom Forber

"The loan gives him a chance to continue his development.”

Forber previously picked up Championship experience last season during a loan spell with Newcastle Thunder, before making his Super League debut against Hull KR back in August.

His two Wigan colleagues at Whitehaven both scored on their debuts for the club, with Douglas claiming a brace.