Tom Forber has joined Barrow on a short-term loan deal

The 20-year-old has linked up with Paul Crarey’s Barrow Raiders on an initial two-week loan deal.

Forber has featured twice this season in wins against Huddersfield Giants and London Broncos, while he was an unused sub against Salford Red Devils in the 22-12 victory.

Transition coach John Duffy said: “This is another opportunity for Tom to gain some valuable time on the field at a good level.