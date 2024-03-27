Tom Forber makes short-term loan move to the Championship
Wigan Warriors young hooker Tom Forber has made a short-term loan move to the Championship.
The 20-year-old has linked up with Paul Crarey’s Barrow Raiders on an initial two-week loan deal.
Forber has featured twice this season in wins against Huddersfield Giants and London Broncos, while he was an unused sub against Salford Red Devils in the 22-12 victory.
Transition coach John Duffy said: “This is another opportunity for Tom to gain some valuable time on the field at a good level.
“Tom has continued to impress us with his attitude and application so far this year and we look forward to seeing Tom play and continue his development.”
