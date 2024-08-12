Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young hooker Tom Forber marked his return from a long-term injury for Wigan’s reserves against Leeds Rhinos in a timely boost for Matt Peet’s squad heading towards the business end of the season.

The reigning champions are without star number nine Brad O’Neill for the remainder of the campaign due to an ACL blow suffered against Warrington Wolves, which has since seen Kruise Leeming with two 80-minute performances against Leigh Leopards and the Rhinos in the top flight.

Forber, 21, suffered a grade 3 syndesmosis ankle injury against Featherstone Rovers on loan with Barrow Raiders earlier in May, and made a try-scoring return to action in the curtain-raiser at Headingley Stadium, with John Duffy’s side claiming a 40-30 victory before the Super League Round 21 encounter.

“It’s been 14 weeks now, it was a good first run out,” Forber said.

“Matt Peet spoke to me earlier in the week and just said he wanted me to have a run out with the reserves lads just to build a bit of confidence back and to get some minutes in the legs, and it ticked both the boxes. I feel quite confident in it now.

“I’ve been building my strength back up and working hard to get back.

"I didn’t have a set date when I was due back, but full credit to all the physio staff at the club. They’ve been awesome with me.

“I’m buzzing to be back on the field. I went home every night thinking about playing. Some days were tough, but I had it in my head that I wanted to be back, and it’s good to be back.”

It's a well-timed return for the Cherry and Whites, who are also currently without the likes of Bevan French, Mike Cooper and Willie Isa due to respective injuries.

The academy product will now provide depth in the dummy-half department, and admits he will grab any potential upcoming senior opportunities with both hands, having made three appearances this season in wins over Huddersfield, London and Salford.

“I’ll keep training hard. Hopefully I’ve put a good foot forward and if Matty selects me, I’ll do my best for the team,” Forber continued.

“I’ll aim for that, I just want to keep working hard and if I get my opportunity, I’ll take it with both hands.”