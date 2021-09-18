Tony Clubb hailed after 'last' Wigan Warriors match

Tony Clubb after last night's game

The 34-year-old is expected to hang up his boots at the end of this season.

Having been on the fringes of the squad this year, he figured in Wigan's 12-8 victory against Catalans last night - but would seem likely to drop out when the play-offs begin when Adrian Lam recalls the six stars he rested.

And given how emotional Clubb appeared after the game, it seemed he was resigned to the fact he may have played his last match.

Coach Lam said: "This great club has been one of the best clubs in the world over the last 10 years with the amount of success, and Tony's been a part of that.

"The great asset he has is he's a great person. We turn out a lot of young talent and when they're looking at the senior players, Tony is exactly the type of leader we want at this club and a mentor to the young ones.

"He's done everything in rugby league and been a big part of this club's success, but his biggest asset is he's a great person."

Earlier in his career, Clubb scored four tries for England - playing at centre - before gravitating into the forwards. He signed from London Broncos ahead of the 2014 campaign.