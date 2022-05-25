The Challenge Cup final between Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants takes place at the home of Spurs this Saturday (K.O. 3pm).

Mason states while not everyone may agree with the stadium being used for other purposes, she admits it will be good for new groups of fans to experience the ground.

She said: “From a realistic perspective, and generally, I’m quite pro the way the stadium has been set up to host games in other sports.

“I’ve seen the retractable pitch and the way that it’s managed, so there’s no damage to the football surface, because in other stadiums there have been issues. It’s cool that Tottenham have planned for this and made it a part of what they were doing.

“I know some fans think it’s against the ethos of the club. With the amount of money spent on the stadium, if that means other things have to happen there then I’m all for it, as long as it’s not to the detriment of Tottenham games.

“To me, it doesn’t feel like it’s not our stadium because other people get to experience highs and lows in there as well. A nice perspective is, other fans can also have special moments in the stadium.”

Mason says the rugby fans making the trip to London will enjoy themselves in the stadium, but is concerned some of Spurs’ Premier League rivals may take the opportunity to poke fun at them.

“A dig that will be levelled our way is, the only silverware you’ve got is in rugby league,” she added jokingly.

“The stadium is personal to me because it’s ours and they’ve integrated bits of the old so you can understand geographically where everything used to be.

“You feel very close to the pitch wherever you are because of how well designed it is. It’s also pretty easy to get out at the end.

“The transport links are pretty terrible so I would recommend to fans to stick around and have a few of those pints that fill up from the bottom.

"It’s cool when everyone is hanging around and having a good time, so hopefully there’ll be a bit of that after the Challenge Cup.