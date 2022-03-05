Toulouse Olympique v Wigan Warriors preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of this evening's game

Heading into this match, Matty Peet’s side have won their opening three games at the start of the Super League season.

Wigan fans will be hoping the team can continue their unbeaten run at the Stade Ernest-Wallon this evening (K.O. 5pm UK time).

Opposition:

Wigan play Toulouse at the Stade Ernest-Wallon

Toulouse are the latest addition to Super League following their promotion from the Championship last season.

The French side won all 14 of their regular season games last year, as they progressed with ease to the semi-finals of the playoffs.

After beating Batley Bulldogs comfortably, they progressed to the Million Pound Game, where they were victorious over Featherstone Rovers.

They’ve not started life in Super League as they would’ve hoped, losing all three games and conceding 112 points.

There were signs of improvements last week against Warrington, but they still lost 18-32.

The coach:

Sylvain Houles has been Toulouse head coach since 2012 and has overseen their rise to Super League.

As a player he was predominantly used as a winger, starting his career in 1999.

He moved over to England a year after, when he signed for Huddersfield Giants.

He also played for London Broncos, Dewsbury Rams and Wakefield Trinity, before moving back to France.

His career on the field ended in 2012 with the club he has been coaching ever since.

Key Players:

A number of former Wigan players are currently in the Toulouse squad.

This includes Chris Hankinson and Romain Navarrete, who could make a huge impact this weekend.

Captain Tony Gigot is probably their most dangerous player.

The 31-year-old French international has had his fair share of clubs since making his Super League debut in 2010, and his experience could be key for Toulouse.

Final Thoughts:

It would be a real shock if Toulouse were able to produce a victory over Peet’s side.

While home advantage is on their side, that’s just about it.

Wigan outstrength them in pretty much every area across the pitch, and even if the squad is rotated, they still remain favourites.