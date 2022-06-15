Tributes flood in for Wigan legend Bill Ashurst

Ashurst, who also starred in Australia for Penrith, had been ill for some time, and recently returned to the UK from Down Under.

"Wigan Warriors are devastated to hear of the passing of former player Bill Ashurst," read a tweet from the official club account. "Between 1968-1978, Ashurst made 185 appearances for his hometown club and became a Harry Sunderland Trophy winner. All our thoughts are with Bill’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Bill Ashurst in action

Penrith tweeted: "Panthers is saddened by the passing of former captain Bill Ashurst, who played 46 games for the club between 1974-76.

"Our thoughts are with Bill’s family and friends at this time."

Balmain and Kangaroos legend Garry Jack tweeted: "Terrible news overnight to hear of the passing of Bill Ashurst.

"I was with Bill three weeks ago in Bathurst, Bill was part of the support team for Royce’s 300km walk for dementia.

"Very sad, life is too short! My condolences to his family and daughter Cathy. Rest In Peace Billy."

Former Wigan media manager Dave Swanton tweeted: "Sad to read about the passing of @WiganWarriorsRL Bill Ashurst. Saw him on Sunday afternoon at the function in Standish. RIP."

The Riversiders supporters club tweeted: "We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of our Vice President, Bill Ashurst. Bill was a huge part of our Riversider’s family and will be deeply missed by us all…!

"Our thoughts are with Bill’s family and friends at this sad time…RIP…God Bless."

Ashurst, who enjoyed two separate spells at Central Park during the 1960s and 1970s, was admitted to hospital at the beginning of April.

He wrote at the time: “Thank you to all my friends and family for all your best wishes and prayers. After many tests for a tummy bleed, I can go home today.

"If not I must carry this tribulation called hospital food, wow give me Jim Mills anytime.

“Anyway, I am in high spirits and hope to be back in the company of friends soon.”