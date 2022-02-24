The former winger and centre, who played dual code for both New Zealand and Samoa, has died at the age of 52, just weeks after the death of his younger sister, who was seriously injured at a church in West Auckland.

He spent five years at Central Park, and enjoyed multiple successes, with his honours including two Challenge Cups and the World Club Challenge.

Clubs, teammates, and fans alike have all been remembering him.

Va'aiga Tuigamala has died at the age of 52

Wigan Warriors posted: “This morning, Wigan Warriors are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic news that former player Va’aiga (Inga) Tuigamala has passed away. Wigan Warriors send their deepest condolences to the family and friends at this awful time.”

Tuigamala finished his playing career in 2002 with Newcastle Falcons at Kingston Park.

The club wrote: “It is with great sadness that we have learned of the death of Va’aiga (Inga) Tuigamala.

“A true great of both codes who helped us win the 1997-98 Premiership title, Inga will be fondly remembered for his physicality on the field, and his friendship off it.”

The British and Irish Lions have also paid tribute to their former opponent: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of Va’aiga 'Inga' Tuigamala who has sadly passed away.

“Inga was a fierce a competitor and one of the greats. Rest in peace.”

Former international Andy Powell also added: “What a player and what a great bloke.”

Tuigamala’s Samoan teammate Apollo Perelini took time to remember the path they had both been on.

He wrote: “Saddest news to hear. We started primary school together and took our rugby journey to the UK. Saints for me and Wigan Warriors for you, my brother. RiL my dearest brother Inga (the winger) Tuigamala.”