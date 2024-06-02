Rugby league legend Rob Burrow has died, aged 41

Leeds Rhinos and Great Britain legend Rob Burrow has died at the age of 41 after a lengthy battle with motor neurone disease.

Burrow spent his entire rugby league career with Leeds and helped them win eight Super League titles.

He retired in 2017 but two years later it was revealed Burrow had been diagnosed with MND and, after he raised millions to help build a new care centre for MND patients alongside former team-mate Kevin Sinfield, his death was confirmed by his former club on Sunday evening.

An MBE was awarded to Burrow in the 2021 New Year Honours list for his services to rugby league and the Motor Neurone Disease community.

His MBE was later promoted to a CBE in the 2024 New Year Honours, but his death due to the illness was confirmed on June 2.

Tributes have poured in following the sad news, including from former Leeds team-mate and ex-Wigan forward Barrie McDermott.

He shared on social media: “The world will never forget Rob Burrow. He is a hero to so many people and an inspiration to all who were lucky enough to meet him or came across his story on and off the pitch.

“He was brave beyond words in these last few months. He has taught me so much about courage, kindness and love.”

Prince William also paid tribute, sharing in a personally signed message on ‘X’: “A legend of Rugby League, Rob Burrow had a huge heart.

“He taught us, ‘in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.’ Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya and Macy. W.”

The Rugby Football League said: “Rob Burrow was an outstanding rugby league player, for club and country.

“Since December 2019, his courage and humanity - allied to that of his family, friends and former Leeds Rhinos team-mates, led by Kevin Sinfield CBE - has transcended sport.”

Wigan Warriors also paid tribute, with the club sharing the following statement.

"Everyone at Wigan Warriors is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Rob Burrow CBE.

“His legacy will live on through those whose lives he touched, and his story will continue to inspire all.