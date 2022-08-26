Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are just 50 days until the competition begins with hosts England facing Samoa at St James’ Park in Newcastle.

To coincide with this, Wigan Council has announced the National Lottery Trophy Tour will visit Wigan and Leigh on Friday, September 30.

The men’s, women’s and wheelchair trophies will head to the borough as part of a nationwide tour.

Coun David Molyneux

Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “We’re so excited that there are now only 50 days to go until the start of Rugby League World Cup 2021 and we’re especially thrilled that the three trophies will be coming to our borough at the end of next month.

“We’re so passionate about rugby league here in Wigan borough and I know our matches here in Wigan and Leigh are all going to be incredible occasions. We simply can’t wait.”

The trophies will be accompanied by mascot RugBee, who marked 50 days to go by ‘”flying” across the River Tyne on a zipwire.

Rugby League World Cup 2021 chief executive Jon Dutton said: “With just 50 days to go until the biggest, best and most inclusive Rugby League World Cup in history, we celebrated the tournament’s unique cultural diversity with this performance in the heart of the city at such an iconic venue.

“Tickets for all of the tournament fixtures are selling very well, with the tournament opener between England and Samoa on course to sell out and we are expecting a fantastic atmosphere at St James’ Park.

“The opening weekend of the tournament is set to be a true festival of rugby league and will provide real momentum for 61 matches which will culminate with all three finals being held in Manchester over November 18 and 19."

Wigan’s DW Stadium will stage a double-header on Saturday, November 5 with England’s women in action against Canada ahead of the second men’s quarter-final.