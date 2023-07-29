News you can trust since 1853
Tyler Dupree marks Wigan Warriors debut with try in victory over Leigh Leopards

Tyler Dupree marked his Wigan Warriors debut with a try as his new club produced a 44-18 victory over Leigh Leopards in the Battle of the Borough.
By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Jul 2023, 14:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 15:03 BST

The prop, who made the move to the DW Stadium earlier this week, was introduced just after the midway point of the first half, and certainly made a positive first impression.

Abbas Miski was also among the scorers for Matty Peet’s side, with the winger crossing for an impressive hat-trick.

Leigh opened the scoring after 12 minutes, with Tom Amone easily darting through a gap in the Wigan line to go over.

Tyler Dupree marked his Wigan Warriors debut with a try
It didn’t take long for the Warriors to pull back level.

Quick hands from both Liam Farrell, who made the initial break, and Jai Field released Bevan French, who went over under the sticks.

Just before the half mark, the Warriors thought they had edged their way in front.

Jake Wardle ran 80 metres to the try line, but saw his effort ruled out by the video ref for a tackle off the ball by Liam Marshall in the build-up.

Ahead of the break, Peet’s side did take the lead.

An unconvincing grubber kick from Miski found its way to Toby King- who powered his way over.

Shortly after, the boot of the Lebanon winger provided another assist.

This time it was a much cleaner kick, with French just about composing himself to successfully ground the ball.

Following the restart, it was one way traffic.

In the 48th minute, Dupree went over for his try, after making a powerful run through the Leopards line.

That was soon followed by a quick fire double from Miski ahead of the hour mark.

The winger’s second in particular caught the eye, with the 28-year-old producing a superb diving effort.

On the opposite side, Marshall added his name to the scoresheet as well to extend the Warriors’ lead to 38-6.

With just over 10 minutes remaining, Tom Briscoe pulled one back for Adrian Lam’s side, before Miski completed his hat-trick from an interception.

Ahead of full time, Robbie Mulhern claimed another consolation for the Leopards, as the game finished 44-18.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Kaide Ellis, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Cade Cust, Patrick Mago, Junior Nsemba, Tyler Dupree.

18th man: Harvie Hill

