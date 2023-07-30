Tyler Dupree reflects on his Wigan Warriors debut in the victory over Leigh Leopards

The prop, who joined the club earlier this week, impressed on his debut and went over for a try in the 44-18 victory over Leigh Leopards.

Dupree admits he enjoyed his first outing at the DW Stadium.

“It felt really good,” he said.

Tyler Dupree

“I’m buzzing with it, I’m glad we got the win.

“To go over and add to the scoreline was an extra sweet moment- I was really happy with it.

“As soon as I took the carry and got through, I was panicking, making sure I got there.

“I want to show my worth and demonstrate what I can bring to this club in order to repay the faith they’ve shown in me.

“It’s been seven days since I found out the move was happening. It’s been a whirlwind but nothing you want in life comes easy.

“I’m happy it’s Wigan that wanted me because of the history they’ve got and what they can do going forward.

“I hope I can be a part of that and cement my spot in the team.

“I just take it week-by-week, game-by-game to keep progressing.

“I know a few of the lads from England and Morgan (Smithies) from back home, but they’ve all been welcoming.

“It showed out there that everyone is comfortable with each other.