Tyler Dupree to help the homeless this winter as international forward teams up with charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dupree has teamed up with Salford-based charity ‘Two Brews’ to raffle off his signed international shirt, worn against Scotland last year as part of the Braveharts’ World Cup warm-up schedule.
With half of the 100 numbers already sold, supporters can purchase a ticket at £10 each, with all proceeds to be used to buy supplies such as hats, gloves and sleeping bags for the homeless this winter.
Dupree said: "I wanted to do something a bit different for Christmas this year and after seeing a lot of homeless people when I’m out and about, I thought this could be the perfect thing.
“’Two Brews’ – a homeless charity - then reached out and asked to team up.
"I want to try and do something good every Christmas, so I’m raffling off my signed playing jersey from England Knights against Scotland.
"100 numbers at £10 each, and all proceeds will go towards buying supplies such as hats, scarves, gloves and sleeping bags to be given to the homeless over this cold period.”
Supporters can get in touch with Dupree via ‘X’ – formerly Twitter – to purchase a raffle ticket.
Paul Anderson’s England Knights defeated Scotland 28-4 in Edinburgh as Dupree featured from the interchange bench in October 2022.
He made his senior debut under Shaun Wane earlier this year during the 64-0 victory over France at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, and again featured in the historic end-of-season series against Tonga.