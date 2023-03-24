News you can trust since 1853
UFC star Muhammad Mokaev watches on as Wigan Warriors take on Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium

UFC star Muhammad Mokaev was in attendance at the DW Stadium supporting the Warriors in their game against Salford Red Devils.

By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Mar 2023, 20:55 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 21:47 GMT

The 22-year-old was born in Dagestan but arrived in Wigan just over a decade ago as a refugee, and attended Deanery High School and St John Rigby College.

At the weekend he extended his UFC record to 4-0 after making Jafel Filho submit in the third round of their flyweight bout in London.

Ahead of the game between Matty Peet’s side and the Red Devils, he Tweeted: “I will be supporting Wigan Warriors at the DW stadium! Good luck.”

The club responded with: “See you this evening, Muhammad!”

Mokaev was pictured alongside Warriors CEO Kris Radlinski in the directors box.

As the match got underway he Tweeted a photo from his seat with the caption: “Let’s go Wigan Warriors.”

Ex-Wigan centre Dan Sarginson was also in attendance at the DW Stadium, and was presented with a heritage shirt by the club following his retirement.

Muhammad Mokaev watches on as Wigan Warriors take on Salford at the DW Stadium
