UFC star Muhammad Mokaev watches on as Wigan Warriors take on Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium

The 22-year-old was born in Dagestan but arrived in Wigan just over a decade ago as a refugee, and attended Deanery High School and St John Rigby College.

At the weekend he extended his UFC record to 4-0 after making Jafel Filho submit in the third round of their flyweight bout in London.

Ahead of the game between Matty Peet’s side and the Red Devils, he Tweeted: “I will be supporting Wigan Warriors at the DW stadium! Good luck.”

The club responded with: “See you this evening, Muhammad!”

Mokaev was pictured alongside Warriors CEO Kris Radlinski in the directors box.

As the match got underway he Tweeted a photo from his seat with the caption: “Let’s go Wigan Warriors.”

Ex-Wigan centre Dan Sarginson was also in attendance at the DW Stadium, and was presented with a heritage shirt by the club following his retirement.