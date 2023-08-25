News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Former lovers who murdered a Wigan dad have been jailed for life
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List

Upcoming Wigan Warriors away game against Leeds Rhinos rescheduled for TV broadcast

Wigan Warriors’ away game against Leeds Rhinos next month has been selected for TV broadcast.
By Amos Wynn
Published 25th Aug 2023, 15:22 BST- 1 min read

The round 25 fixture at Headingley will now take place on September 9 (K.O. 2.45pm)- which is a day later than initially scheduled.

Sky Sports will show the game live, as the Super League season approaches its latter stages, with the race for the play-offs heating up.

On the official club website, the Warriors have provided details of how fans who can no longer attend the fixture can claim a refund.

Related topics:Leeds RhinosSky SportsHeadingleySuper League