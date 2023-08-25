Upcoming Wigan Warriors away game against Leeds Rhinos rescheduled for TV broadcast
Wigan Warriors’ away game against Leeds Rhinos next month has been selected for TV broadcast.
By Amos Wynn
Published 25th Aug 2023, 15:22 BST- 1 min read
The round 25 fixture at Headingley will now take place on September 9 (K.O. 2.45pm)- which is a day later than initially scheduled.
Sky Sports will show the game live, as the Super League season approaches its latter stages, with the race for the play-offs heating up.
On the official club website, the Warriors have provided details of how fans who can no longer attend the fixture can claim a refund.