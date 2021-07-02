Video: St Helens coach Woolf expecting Wigan to be at their "absolute best" in Super League derby

St Helens coach Kristian Woolf is expecting Wigan to be at their "absolute best" in Sunday evening's derby.

By Phil Wilkinson
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 3:16 pm

The two sides meet for the first time since last November's Grand Final epic.

Adrian Lam's Wigan are on a four game losing run but Saints boss Woolf said: "I thought they played with a real energy against Warrington and there were a couple of moments, they were unlucky which made it a slightly different game.

"It is a derby, we're certainly expecting them to be at their absolute best and we know well have to be at our best to win as well."

Kristian Woolf (Getty Images)
