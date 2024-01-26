Wakefield Trinity issue statement following floodlight failure against Wigan Warriors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Match official Chris Kendall was forced to call the game with 20 minutes remaining at Belle Vue due to player safety.

The Championship outfit said in a statement: “The club would like to apologise to fans, Wigan Warriors and especially to Matty Ashurst for the issues which saw the match tonight abandoned after just over an hour.

Wakefield Trinity have issued a statement following the match abandonment

“Prior to the game we identified an electrical issue with the new sub station which was installed by contractors. This resulted in the big screen, Brookey’s Bar and Street Kitchen being closed down and switched off in order to try and manage the problem.

“Throughout extensive testing in weeks leading up to the game, the club have had multiple successful floodlight tests and have encountered no similar issues.

“As the game went on, we realised the issue had not been solved and we continued to attempt to isolate the problem alongside our duty electrician within the ground.

“Unfortunately we were unable to solve the problem which led to referee Chris Kendall abandoning the game due to a player safety issue.

“The club will now be doing everything in their power to swiftly resolve the issue and guarantee that this issue will never happen again. Plans are already in motion to hire a new electrical team to source a backup generator.