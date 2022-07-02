Wakefield Trinity V Wigan Warriors preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's game

Wigan Warriors make the trip to Belle Vue on Sunday afternoon

Matty Peet’s side head into the game looking to continue their current good run of form.

Since their Challenge Cup victory in May, they have won all three of the following Super League games, beating Castleford Tigers, Salford Red Devils and Toulouse Olympique.

The Opposition:

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield head into this game on the back of a huge defeat last weekend.

The Yorkshire side were beaten 74-10 by Salford at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Prior to that, they had won their two previous games, beating both Warrington Wolves and Hull FC at Belle Vue.

They currently sit 11th in the Super League table, with only five wins in 16 games.

The Coach:

Willie Poching took over at Belle Vue on an interim basis last season, before being handed the job permanently.

As a player, Wakefield was the 48-year-old’s first club on English soil, before he moved to Leeds.

Despite this being his first job as a head coach, he has worked under Tony Smith as an assistant at both Warrington and Hull KR.

Key Man:

Jacob Miller is one of the most dangerous players in the Wakefield squad that Wigan will have to watch.

The 29-year-old has provided 12 try assists so far this season.

Previous Meetings:

Jai Field went over for a hat-trick the last time the pair met at Belle Vue, in the Challenge Cup earlier this year.

Despite a strong start from Wakefield, Wigan remained composed and defended well.

Ethan Havard, Zak Hardaker and Liam Farrell were all on the scoresheet as well in 36-6 victory.

In the Super League game at the DW Stadium, Field added another two tries to his tally for this season, as the Warriors posted a 54-10 win.

Bevan French and Brad Singleton went over for braces as well, while Abbas Miski, Harry Smith and Cade Cust scored too.

Final Thoughts: