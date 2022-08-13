Wakefield Trinity V Wigan Warriors preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's game

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Peet’s side head into the game on the back of a victory over Warrington Woves.

The Warriors will be hoping for a similar display against another side battling at the bottom of the ladder.

The Opposition:

Wigan Warriors travel to Belle Vue to take on Wakefield Trinity

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield currently sit in 11th place in the Super League table, just two points ahead of Toulouse.

They have only been able to win six times in 22 games so far this season.

Throughout the last few weeks they have put up a good fight, pushing St Helens and Catalans Dragons close, and beating St Helens.

With only a few weeks remaining of the regular season, they will be hoping to move away from the relegation spot.

The Coach:

Willie Poching took over at Belle Vue on an interim basis last season, before being handed the job permanently.

As a player, Wakefield was the 48-year-old’s first club on English soil, before he moved to Leeds.

Despite this being his first job as a head coach, he has worked under Tony Smith as an assistant at both Warrington and Hull KR.

Key Man:

Jacob Miller is Trinity’s most creative player, producing 18 assists so far this season.

Previous Meetings:

Wigan and Wakefield are very much familiar with each other, having met three previous times this season.

Jai Field went over for a hat-trick the first time the pair met at Belle Vue, which was in the Challenge Cup.

Despite a strong start from Wakefield, Wigan remained composed and defended well.

Ethan Havard, Zak Hardaker and Liam Farrell were all on the scoresheet as well in 36-6 victory.

Meanwhile, in the Super League game at the DW Stadium, Field added another two tries to his tally for this season, as the Warriors posted a 54-10 win.

Bevan French and Brad Singleton went over for braces as well, while Abbas Miski, Harry Smith and Cade Cust scored too.

A few weeks ago, the pair met again at Belle Vue.

Kai Pearce-Paul, French and Abbas Miski went over for two each, while Liam Marshall and Liam Farrell also scored in a 46-22 victory.

Final Thoughts:

This will be a tough test for Wigan, but if they replicate last week’s second half performance they should come away with the win.