Wales appoint new head coach and assistants with long-term World Cup goal laid out

Wales players line up ahead of their clash with the Cook Islands at the Rugby League World Cup in 2022

Wales have unveiled their new head coach in the shape of Paul Berry, who succeeds John Kear as the boss of the senior men’s team after the 70-year-old stepped down from his role in July after more than a decade in charge.

Berry first linked up with Wales in 2019 as an assistant to Lee Crooks as part of the Under-16 programme. In 2021, he was promoted to head coach of Wales’ Under-17s in the one year that it ran post-Covid, before taking charge of the Under-16s.

The 41-year-old was promoted to head of youth in 2023 and is the most successful youth coach in Wales Rugby League history, leading the Under-16s to home and away wins over England in 2022, followed by three consecutive Under-16s Four Nations titles, all boasting a 100 per cent winning record.

"I'm excited for the challenge, I'm also really grateful for chairman James Davies, CEO Richard Hibbard, and the board for showing trust in me to lead the team moving forward," said Berry.

“Being involved over the last six years, I've seen firsthand the talent already within the pathway, and I'm hoping these young players will come through over the next few years to add to the experienced group that we already have.

“That will provide a really balanced squad as we move forward to being World Cup-ready by 2030.

“The long-term goal is obviously to qualify for the 2030 World Cup, but shorter term, I'm looking forward to seeing the team playing regular fixtures and giving some of the younger players an opportunity to pull on our famous red jersey.

"There's plenty of progress happening on and off the field at the moment, and I think we're entering a really exciting period for rugby league in Wales. I'm really pleased to be able to continue to play a part in it moving forward.”

Berry has spent more than a decade working for Warrington Wolves in their junior development and scholarship programmes and will combine that role with his Wales commitments.

He will be assisted by former Wales international Damian Gibson and Liam Bostock, who was Berry’s assistant in the Wales Under-16s team for several years.