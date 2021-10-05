Wane: Wigan Warriors new coach is 'a smart operator'

Matty Peet with Shaun Wane

Peet has been promoted from his role of assistant to succeed Adrian Lam on a two-year contract, with an option for a third season.

At 37, he becomes the youngest head coach in Super League but will be able to call on Wane, who returns to Wigan in an administrative role while continuing as England head coach.

Peet's assistants will be former Warriors captain Sean O'Loughlin and ex-Warrington player and assistant coach Lee Briers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peet has spent more than a decade at his home-town club, working in a range of coaching positions with the academy, reserves and now first team, all under the watchful eye of Wane.

"He's a smart operator," Wane said. "He a real student of the game.

"I read a lot but he reads the double the amount I read. He's obsessive.

"He's a bit off the radar but I've spoken to many Australian coaches and rugby union coaches and Matty is up there with the most knowledgeable sports coach I've seen.

"He's very impressive. I've mentored him for years but I've learned more off him than he's learned from me.

"He's got two fantastic assistants in Lee and Lockers. It's a fantastic set-up.

"Them three blokes will pick the team."

Wane, who guided Wigan to three Grand Final wins, will combine his role as England head coach with that of leadership and management director of the Warriors and insists the job will have no impact on his preparations for the World Cup, which has been put back to next October.

"It's a good fit," Wane said. "I reckon I can add some value to the club and hopefully improve them.

"The RFL are OK with it. The more work the better, that's what this lockdown has taught me.

"I need to keep busy. Nothing will be neglected."