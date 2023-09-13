Warrington Wolves make decision on Toby King following the centre's impressive season with Wigan Warriors

Toby King

The centre has enjoyed an impressive year while on loan with Wigan Warriors.

In 27 games, he has gone for for 11 tries in all competitions, including one against St Helens in the Good Friday Derby meeting at the DW Stadium.

On King’s departure, chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “We tried really hard to extend Toby’s stay at Wigan.

"We had a deal agreed with Warrington in principle but then the salary cap rules changed for 2024 and as such, Toby became a valuable asset to the Wolves being a homegrown talent. It is perfectly within their gift to recall Toby.

“I vividly remember Matt and myself meeting Toby at his manager’s house before the start of the season.

"Matt was incredibly honest with Toby about where he felt his game was at and how he was going to get the best out of him.

"Toby took everything on board and delivered on his promises. He has committed himself wholeheartedly to the Wigan club and he will always have friends here. If there is a blueprint of how a season-long loan should be fulfilled, the way that Toby and the club have executed it should be replicated.

“Toby will leave with heritage number #1127 and he will be remembered for having an outstanding season in 2023.