Sam Walters celebrates a Wigan Warriors try

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made three changes to his 21-man squad ahead of their trip to Warrington Wolves on Friday night.

Peet has made three changes to his 21-man squad that beat Catalans Dragons 28-18 a fortnight ago, with Jai Field (failed HIA), Bevan French (calf) and Sam Walters (fibula) coming back into the extended squad list.

The frontline trio replace Christian Wade, Noah Hodkinson and Harvey Makin in the Warriors’ 21-man squad.

French has not featured since the end of June due to a calf injury, whilst Field missed the Warriors’ victory over Catalans due to concussion protocol.

Walters is in line to return to action, with the towering forward having suffered a fractured fibula in a 48-0 away win over Catalans at the end of May.

As for Warrington, coach Sam Burgess has made two changes to his 21-man squad that went down to defeat against Leigh Leopards last weekend.

Homegrown duo Zack Gardner and Cai Taylor-Wray come in, replacing fellow academy products Leon Hayes and Connor Wrench (failed HIA). Fullback Taylor-Wray is in contention to return, having sustained a torn hamstring whilst in reserves action back in April. Gardner looks likely to fill the void left by Wrench in the centres.

Matt Dufty has been included in Warrington’s 21-man squad, despite All Out Rugby League reporting earlier this week that the Australian fullback has been stood down for the Wigan game for disciplinary reasons. The Warrington Guardian report that the expectation remains that he will not feature against the Warriors, despite being named in the extended squad.

Warrington (from): Ben Currie, Matt Dufty, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Zack Gardner, Toby King, Ryan Matterson, Joe Philbin, Sam Powell, Stefan Ratchford, Ewan Smith, Marc Sneyd, Sam Stone, Cai Taylor-Wray, Jake Thewlis, Josh Thewlis, Luke Thomas, Paul Vaughan, Danny Walker, George Williams, Max Wood, Luke Yates.

Wigan (from): Jai Field, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters, Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber, Jack Farrimond, Jacob Douglas.

The Round 21 Super League fixture takes place at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night, 8pm kick-off. For those not in attendance, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action.