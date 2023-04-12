3 . Mike Cooper

Mike Cooper has enjoyed two stints with the Wolves. He initially left in 2013 to join St. George Illawarra Dragons, but returned to the club three seasons later. The 34-year-old departed once again last year, in a move which saw him join the Warriors. He has recently been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in the Good Friday Derby. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com