Wigan Warriors travel to the Halliwell Jones Stadium to take on Warrington Wolves on Friday night (K.O. 8pm).
Matty Peet’s side head into this game on the back of their Good Friday victory over St Helens.
Meanwhile, the Wolves beat Catalans Dragons in Perpignan over the Easter period.
A number of familiar faces are set to go head-to-head in this week’s game.
Here are some of the current connections between the two clubs:
1. Toby King
Toby King is currently on a season-long loan with Wigan from Warrington. He joined the Wolves as a youth player and made his senior debut for the club in 2014. The 26-year-old was part of Wire's 2019 Challenge Cup win and was included in the Super League Dream Team the following year. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
2. Jake Wardle
Jake Wardle spent the second part of last season on loan with the Wolves from Huddersfield Giants. Following the conclusion of his stint at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, he joined Wigan on a permanent deal. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com
3. Mike Cooper
Mike Cooper has enjoyed two stints with the Wolves. He initially left in 2013 to join St. George Illawarra Dragons, but returned to the club three seasons later. The 34-year-old departed once again last year, in a move which saw him join the Warriors. He has recently been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in the Good Friday Derby. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. George Williams
George Williams came through the ranks at Wigan, and became a key player at the club before making a move to the NRL. Following his stint with Canberra Raiders, the scrum-half returned to Super League with a move to Warrington. Despite struggling last year, the 28-year-old has rediscovered his form this season. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com