Sam Walters of Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made two changes to his squad that will face Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night.

The Warriors welcome Jai Field back to the fullback role after missing their 28-18 win over Catalans Dragons a fortnight ago due to head injury protocols. Field effectively replaces Jacob Douglas, with young gun Zach Eckersley reverting back to the wing.

In the other change, Sam Walters makes his first appearance since May 24 after sustaining a fractured fibula in their 48-0 win over Catalans in Perpignan. Walters replaces young prop Harvie Hill. Meanwhile, Ireland international Liam Byrne starts in the front-row, with Tyler Dupree moving to the bench.

As for Warrington, coach Sam Burgess has made two changes to his side that went down to defeat to Leigh Leopards last time out. Stefan Ratchford and Zack Gardner come in for Matt Dufty and Connor Wrench.

Warrington: Stefan Ratchford; Josh Thewlis, Zack Gardner, Toby King, Jake Thewlis; George Williams, Marc Sneyd; Luke Yates, Sam Powell, Paul Vaughan, Sam Stone, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Ben Currie. Subs: Joe Philbin, Ryan Matterson, Max Wood, Danny Walker. 18th man: Luke Thomas.

Wigan: Jai Field; Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Jack Farrimond, Harry Smith; Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Patrick Mago, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Sam Walters. 18th man: Harvie Hill.

The Round 21 Super League fixture takes place at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night, 8pm kick-off. For those not in attendance, the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Action and Main Event.